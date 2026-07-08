Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zakir Ganai killed in encounter
What's the story
A top commander of the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Zakir Ganai, has been killed during an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, which began after surveillance cameras spotted two terrorists in a dense orchard on July 3, entered its fifth day on Wednesday. Security forces have recovered Ganai's body and are now focusing on locating the second terrorist identified as Latif.
Operation details
Victor Force has sealed all possible exit routes
A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been conducting the operation. The area under combing operations covers seven villages. Officials said there was a brief exchange of gunshots during the operation on Saturday. "After the exchange of gunfire, more troops were rushed to the area." Victor Force, a specialized counter-insurgency unit of the Army, sealed all possible exit routes through thick orchard foliage and illuminated the area for better visibility.
Area
Both terrorists are locals
The security officials used drones and other surveillance gadgets, besides sniffer dogs, to track down the movement of the terrorists. An official said both terrorists are locals. "Zakir joined LeT in 2024. Latif joined the terror outfit last year," they said. Shopian is strategically important as it connects south Kashmir with central Kashmir and Pir Panjal.