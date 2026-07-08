Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zakir Ganai killed in encounter 

Operation details

Victor Force has sealed all possible exit routes

A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been conducting the operation. The area under combing operations covers seven villages. Officials said there was a brief exchange of gunshots during the operation on Saturday. "After the exchange of gunfire, more troops were rushed to the area." Victor Force, a specialized counter-insurgency unit of the Army, sealed all possible exit routes through thick orchard foliage and illuminated the area for better visibility.