Rain-related deaths rise to 5; roads blocked in Uttarakhand

Regional weather

Weather in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and UP

Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy showers with Mawana recording the highest rainfall of 315mm. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the state till July 11 due to active monsoon conditions. Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to remain dry and warmer till July 15 as seasonal trough shifts toward Himalayan foothills. Rajasthan also expects subdued monsoon activity with mostly dry weather expected across most parts of the state for about a week.