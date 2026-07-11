Rain-related deaths rise to 5; roads blocked in Uttarakhand
What's the story
Heavy rainfall across India has caused widespread destruction, with landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh blocking major highways. In the northeastern states of Mizoram and Tripura, overflowing rivers have forced evacuations. At least five more deaths have been reported due to rain-related incidents. However, some areas like Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan witnessed a dry day after days of heavy showers.
Weather impact
Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains have disrupted normal life, blocking roads and damaging infrastructure. A 70-year-old man was killed by falling boulders on the Buanda-Chwai road in Kullu. In Shimla, 27 link roads were closed for vehicular traffic due to rockfalls along the Kalka-Shimla National Highway and between Dharampur and Chakki Mod. The Sangla bridge in Kinnaur district is also under threat from landslides.
Infrastructure impact
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand has also been severely affected by heavy rainfall, leading to landslides and the blocking of 118 roads. A teenager was killed in the state due to rain-related incidents. The Yamunotri National Highway near Syanachatti was damaged by a landslide, for which repair work is underway. The Gangotri National Highway faced frequent disruptions due to falling boulders at Nagun and Nalu Pani.
Flood impact
Mizoram and Tripura
In Mizoram's Lunglei district, over 80 families were evacuated as the Khawthlangtuipui river overflowed. National Highway 54 remains blocked due to landslides near Bualte village. In Tripura, heavy rains have damaged over 4,000 houses and forced around 11,000 people into relief camps. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rainfall across northeastern states till July 16.
Regional weather
Weather in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and UP
Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy showers with Mawana recording the highest rainfall of 315mm. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the state till July 11 due to active monsoon conditions. Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to remain dry and warmer till July 15 as seasonal trough shifts toward Himalayan foothills. Rajasthan also expects subdued monsoon activity with mostly dry weather expected across most parts of the state for about a week.
Other states
Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal
West Bengal's Cooch Behar received 143mm of rain in 24 hours till Friday morning. The heavy downpour caused waterlogging and traffic slowdowns in Kolkata. In Arunachal Pradesh, fresh floods and landslides across three districts have left seven dead so far across the state. Assam disaster management authorities have warned of potential flash floods due to IMD's prediction of widespread rainfall across the state over the next few days.