Tourist blocks Kargil convoy during Rajnath Singh visit, sparking backlash

Military veterans like KJS Dhillon and Lt. Gen. DP Pandey called out the tourist's behavior as disrespectful, reminding everyone that soldiers' sacrifices make travel to these regions possible.

They also pointed out that security checks in Ladakh aren't just routine: they're essential in such sensitive areas.

As one veteran put it, KJS Dhillon said, "You can go for vacation to such areas bcoz our soldiers are guarding it day & night, even at the cost of their lives."