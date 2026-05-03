Tourist boat capsizes at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, 11 dead

Survivors praise villagers, blame crew

Survivors described total chaos as the crew offered little help: one family member had to break open a cabinet just to get life jackets.

Julius Massey shared that he survived by clinging to a tube while his daughter and grandson were found with only one life jacket between them.

Nobody came to help us. We were on our own, he said, but also praised local villagers who jumped in for rescue efforts when official help was missing.

So far, 28 people have been rescued from the dam.