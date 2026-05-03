Tourist boat capsizes at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, 11 dead
A tourist cruise on Bargi Dam in Jabalpur turned tragic on Thursday, April 30, 2026 when a sudden storm flipped the boat, sending 35 to 40 passengers into the water.
Despite weather warnings, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism-operated boat set out and capsized by evening, leading to the loss of 11 lives, including Marina Mesi and her four-year-old son Trishan.
Survivors praise villagers, blame crew
Survivors described total chaos as the crew offered little help: one family member had to break open a cabinet just to get life jackets.
Julius Massey shared that he survived by clinging to a tube while his daughter and grandson were found with only one life jacket between them.
Nobody came to help us. We were on our own, he said, but also praised local villagers who jumped in for rescue efforts when official help was missing.
So far, 28 people have been rescued from the dam.