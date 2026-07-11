Tourist boat capsizes off Vietnam, at least 15 Indians dead

Tamil Nadu leaders urge quick repatriation

Tamil Nadu politicians across parties expressed their grief. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran thanked the Center for its quick response.

They urged authorities to bring back the victims' bodies quickly and support affected families.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said both state and central governments are working together, while other leaders stressed staying in touch with Vietnamese officials to help survivors and ensure a dignified return for those who passed away.