Tourist bus crashes on Jammu-Srinagar highway, 1 dead, 46 injured
India
A tourist bus heading back to West Bengal crashed on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway early Saturday, leaving one person dead and 46 injured.
The accident happened around 8:30am when the bus lost control and hit a hillside.
The person who died has been identified as Jamuna from West Bengal.
QRT vehicle overturns, 9 police injured
During rescue operations, a Quick Response Team vehicle also overturned, injuring nine police personnel.
After this, authorities are making sure the seriously injured get medical care.
Jitendra Singh shared his condolences and prayed for speedy recovery.