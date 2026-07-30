Tourist stranded midair at Sitakhai Point, Toranmal sparks safety concerns
India
A tourist's zip line adventure at Sitakhai Point, Toranmal, Maharashtra, took a scary turn when he got stuck midair above a 3,500-foot gorge due to a technical fault.
The incident on July 30 left people watching in shock and has sparked fresh worries about safety for thrill-seekers at new attractions.
Operator pulls stranded tourist to safety
Zip line staff acted quickly, with an operator reaching out and pulling the stranded tourist to safety, thankfully avoiding disaster.
Just days earlier in Karnataka, another zip line accident saw a tourist fall nearly 40 feet after equipment failed.
Both incidents have made many question whether enough is being done to keep adventure rides safe.