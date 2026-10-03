Long weekend brings traffic snarls on Himachal, Uttarakhand routes

The Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5 saw a massive traffic jam on Friday as tourists headed to Himachal Pradesh.

Long queues were seen on the Kalka-Shimla highway, with vehicles moving slowly for hours.

The usual three-and-a-half to four-hour journey took several hours longer due to the traffic surge.

Vehicles were lined up for kilometers, and traffic personnel were deployed at various points to regulate movement.