Tourists injured near Coimbatore after 2-wheeler rider flashed gun-like object
India
A group of tourists heading back to Chennai from Kerala got caught up in a scary incident on the Salem-Kochi Highway near Coimbatore on Wednesday evening.
Things escalated when a person on a two-wheeler tailed their van and one reportedly flashed what looked like a gun, forcing them to stop.
Thankfully, when members of the public gathered, the person fled the spot, but Loganathan, 52, and his son, Ugendran, 21, ended up injured.
Coimbatore police probe CCTV, possible firearm
Police teams are now digging through CCTV footage to figure out who was behind the attack and whether an actual firearm was involved.
The investigation is being led by Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police A. Pavan Kumar Reddy, as they try to piece together what happened.