Tourists injured near Coimbatore after 2-wheeler rider flashed gun-like object

A group of tourists heading back to Chennai from Kerala got caught up in a scary incident on the Salem-Kochi Highway near Coimbatore on Wednesday evening.

Things escalated when a person on a two-wheeler tailed their van and one reportedly flashed what looked like a gun, forcing them to stop.

Thankfully, when members of the public gathered, the person fled the spot, but Loganathan, 52, and his son, Ugendran, 21, ended up injured.