Tractor-trolley overturns at Neem Ghati in Sagar killing 3
A tractor-trolley carrying people home from a religious trip overturned on National Highway 44 in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, killing three, including a 17-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman, and injuring around 30 others.
The crash happened near Neem Ghati, a sloped stretch where, prima facie, the police said the vehicle allegedly lost control at high speed while negotiating a slope in the accident-prone area.
Accident highlights need for highway safety
Police say the group was returning from Narsinghpur when the accident struck.
Two to three of the injured were admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital for urgent care.
This tragedy is yet another reminder of why better road safety and stricter rules against speeding are needed, especially on highways known for risky spots like this one.