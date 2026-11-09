Tractor trolley overturns in Chitrakoot killing 4, injuring 11
India
A late-night accident in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, turned tragic when a tractor-trolley carrying people home from a Diwali fair flipped into a ditch after its coupling hook came loose.
Four people, including two children, lost their lives, and 11 others were injured.
The crash happened near a canal in Ramnagar around 2:30am.
Chitrakoot rescue and probe under way
Locals and police jumped in right away to help those trapped, rushing the injured to the hospital (some needed advanced care in Prayagraj).
The victims were from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district and Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district.
District officials visited the spot, and an investigation is under way to find out why the hook failed.