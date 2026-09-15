Tractor-trolley overturns in Sambhal kills 3 women, injures others
India
A heartbreaking accident in Sambhal district on Monday saw a tractor-trolley carrying villagers to a funeral overturn after a mechanical failure, leading to the deaths of three women, Omvati, 60; Mamta, 50; and Chandrawati, 55, and leaving around eight or nine others injured.
Locals and police rushed in to help those trapped, with some of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.
Authorities probe cause, promise compensation
The injured are being treated at local hospitals, while officials are investigating what caused the tractor's rear wheel and axle to break.
Authorities have promised financial support for the victims' families as per government rules.
The incident is a tough reminder about vehicle safety and maintenance, especially in rural areas.