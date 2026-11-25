Traffic constable Dattatray Bhosale allegedly dragged by Thar in Baramati
In Baramati, Pune, a traffic constable named Dattatray Bhosale was allegedly hit and dragged by a black Thar SUV at Samyak Chowk.
He was just doing his job, checking for an e-challan, when the driver suddenly sped off, with Bhosale hanging onto the car.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV.
Bhosale injured, driver fled, police tracing
Bhosale was dragged about 40 to 50 feet before falling off and suffering injuries to his hand and leg.
The driver took off right afterward and is still missing. Police are tracing the driver.