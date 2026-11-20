Traffic delays expected around Bharat Mandapam and South Delhi weddings
Heads up, Delhi! Big crowds are coming for the India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam and more than 20 weddings happening across South Delhi this Friday.
Expect serious traffic delays, especially around SSN Marg, MG Road, Anuvrat Marg, and Mandi Road.
Police have deployed adequate staff to regulate traffic.
Use recommended gates and public transport
If you're heading to the trade fair, stick to the recommended gates and parking spots.
Everyone else, try to skip these busy routes if you can and consider using public transport instead.
Give yourself extra travel time, don't park on the roadside, and check traffic police social media for updates before heading out.
Being patient and following directions will make things smoother for everyone.