Both Mumbai-Pune Expressway, old highway closed after heavy rainfall
What's the story
Traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway has been suspended due to heavy rainfall that has caused flooding and landslides. The police have requested citizens to avoid traveling between the two cities until further notice for safety reasons. In a public advisory, they said, "Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued." "Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey," the advisory said.
Weather impact
Flood-like conditions reported in Maval, Tamhini
The police said flood-like conditions were reported in Maval and Tamhini Ghat, impacting alternate routes between Pune and Mumbai. A landslide at Patan village near Lohgad Fort reportedly trapped a family, prompting a rescue operation. The Pune-Mumbai Expressway is closed between the Connecting Link and Missing Link after a concrete pillar fell on the road.
Route closure
MSRDC diverts traffic on Khopoli-Kusgaon 'Missing link'
The old Pune-Mumbai highway has also been shut due to overflowing water at several points. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) diverted traffic on the Khopoli-Kusgaon 'Missing Link' alignment after a landslide near Tunnel 2. This new bypass, opened two months ago, cuts through the Sahyadri mountains and reduces travel time between Pune and Mumbai by up to half an hour.
Travel advisory
Motorists advised to avoid route
The MSRDC said a traffic diversion has been in place since 4:00am as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters. It said it was monitoring the situation with Highway Traffic Police and advised motorists to avoid the route unless necessary. The highway traffic police control room reported that traffic on the Khandala Ghat portion of the expressway had been affected owing to waterlogging and landslides.