Heavy rainfall has caused flooding and landslides

Both Mumbai-Pune Expressway, old highway closed after heavy rainfall

By Chanshimla Varah 09:27 am Jul 06, 202609:27 am

What's the story

Traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway has been suspended due to heavy rainfall that has caused flooding and landslides. The police have requested citizens to avoid traveling between the two cities until further notice for safety reasons. In a public advisory, they said, "Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued." "Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey," the advisory said.