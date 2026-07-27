Kanwar Yatra: Traffic restrictions on Delhi-Haridwar highway from July 30
What's the story
The Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and Ganga Canal road in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, will see traffic restrictions from July 30 to August 12 for the Kanwar Yatra. The annual pilgrimage attracts lakhs of devotees who carry holy water from Haridwar to Shiva temples across India. Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Atul Kumar Chaubey said parts of the highway will be reserved for pilgrims during this period.
Security measures
Heavy vehicles to be restricted
Heavy vehicles will be restricted from July 30 to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.
A complete ban on all vehicles will be imposed from August 4-12.
District Magistrate Umesh Mishra said police divers will be stationed at major bathing spots along Ganga Canal road for safety.
To further enhance security, a temporary police station has been established at Rampur Tiraha on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.
Transport arrangements
UPSRTC to run extra busses
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will run extra buses on major Kanwar routes from July 30.
Ghaziabad Regional Transport Officer Kesari Nandan Chaudhary announced that 350 buses would ply on the Ghaziabad-Haridwar route over 12 days to meet passenger demand during Kanwar Yatra 2026.
The state government will also set up a 24x7 control room to monitor the pilgrimage and coordinate with various departments.
Safety initiatives
Chief minister's directives for Kanwar Yatra
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered increased police patrolling and the installation of CCTV cameras and drones at strategic locations.
To ensure better coordination during the pilgrimage, the transport department will set up temporary bus depots at Lal Kuan and Dasna.
These measures are part of a series of initiatives announced by the Uttar Pradesh government for Kanwar Yatra 2026.