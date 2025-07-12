Tragic accident claims 5 lives in J-K's Ramban
On July 11, a private SUV in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district skidded off a sharp curve and fell nearly 600 feet into a gorge.
Five young men—Mohd Rafiq, Abdul Latief, Ajaz Ahmad, Shakeel Ahmad, and Tauqeer Ahmad—lost their lives.
Only one passenger, Yawar Ahmad (25), survived but is in critical condition.
Shakeel died in Srinagar
Tauqeer died at the scene. The others were rushed to hospitals but sadly, three more passed away on the way.
Shakeel later died in Srinagar. Yawar is still battling for his life.
Leaders have promised support
Leaders like Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have shared their condolences with the families.
The local administration has offered ₹1 lakh to each family who lost someone and ₹25,000 to the injured survivor.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan promised support during this tough time.