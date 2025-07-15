Next Article
Tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
A tempo traveler crashed into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, leaving several people feared dead.
Emergency teams and local volunteers rushed to the scene, with rescue operations still going on.
Authorities are looking into what caused the accident.
Rescue operations are still on
The incident has shaken the local community, with families anxiously waiting for updates.
Officials are asking everyone to stay patient as they work to support those affected and figure out exactly what happened.