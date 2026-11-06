18-wheeler truck mows down 7, including 3 children in Jharkhand
What's the story
Seven people, including three children, were killed after an 18-wheel truck ran over them while negotiating a sharp bend in the darkness in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night on the Karra-Torpa main road, when a crowd had gathered to help a scooter rider who had fallen into a ditch. Women and children had assembled there to watch the rescue operation.
Accident details
Truck driver might not have seen crowd due to darkness
Khunti Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg said the truck was coming from Torpa when it hit the crowd.
"The driver might not have seen the crowd due to darkness," he said.
Six people died on the spot while one succumbed during treatment at a hospital.
The deceased include three women, three children, and one man.
Official response
Hemant Soren expresses grief, extends condolences
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.
"The heartbreaking news of seven people losing their lives in a road accident in Karra, Khunti, has deeply saddened me," he wrote on X.
He prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for their families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives.
"Deeply pained by the loss of lives," he wrote on X.