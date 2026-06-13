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Home / News / India News / Assam: 5 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 aircraft crash
Assam: 5 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 aircraft crash
The aircraft crashed at 10:00am

Assam: 5 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 aircraft crash

By Snehil Singh
Jun 13, 2026
03:13 pm
What's the story

Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed on Saturday when their AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at Roureah Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat. The accident occurred during a routine sortie around 10:00am. The deceased included Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, and two Agniveers, identified as Khemaram Kumawat and Danish Alam.

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IAF's statement on the loss of lives

Crash details

Crash occurred during routine sortie

The AN-32 aircraft crashed inside the premises of the strategically important Roureah Air Force Station. The aircraft was reportedly flying from Arunachal Pradesh to Jorhat when it met with an accident. A co-pilot survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of this tragic incident.

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Aircraft background

AN-32 involved in around 22 crashes since 1986

The AN-32 has a checkered history in India, having been involved in around 22 crashes since 1986. Despite this, it remains one of the most heavily used transport platforms of the IAF. The twin-engine military transport aircraft is crucial for tactical airlifting, troop transport, and remote-area resupply missions across India. The IAF operates a fleet of about 100 AN-32 aircraft and plans to replace them with newer models like the Airbus C-295.

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