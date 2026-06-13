Assam: 5 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 aircraft crash
What's the story
Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed on Saturday when their AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at Roureah Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat. The accident occurred during a routine sortie around 10:00am. The deceased included Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, and two Agniveers, identified as Khemaram Kumawat and Danish Alam.
Twitter Post
IAF's statement on the loss of lives
The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026
Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.… pic.twitter.com/9SmOjtS5mU
Crash details
Crash occurred during routine sortie
The AN-32 aircraft crashed inside the premises of the strategically important Roureah Air Force Station. The aircraft was reportedly flying from Arunachal Pradesh to Jorhat when it met with an accident. A co-pilot survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of this tragic incident.
Aircraft background
AN-32 involved in around 22 crashes since 1986
The AN-32 has a checkered history in India, having been involved in around 22 crashes since 1986. Despite this, it remains one of the most heavily used transport platforms of the IAF. The twin-engine military transport aircraft is crucial for tactical airlifting, troop transport, and remote-area resupply missions across India. The IAF operates a fleet of about 100 AN-32 aircraft and plans to replace them with newer models like the Airbus C-295.