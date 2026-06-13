Assam: 5 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 aircraft crash

Aircraft background

AN-32 involved in around 22 crashes since 1986

The AN-32 has a checkered history in India, having been involved in around 22 crashes since 1986. Despite this, it remains one of the most heavily used transport platforms of the IAF. The twin-engine military transport aircraft is crucial for tactical airlifting, troop transport, and remote-area resupply missions across India. The IAF operates a fleet of about 100 AN-32 aircraft and plans to replace them with newer models like the Airbus C-295.