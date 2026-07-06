Mumbai: 6 dead, 1 injured in Mankhurd chawl collapse
What's the story
A three-story chawl (row tenement) in Mankhurd, Mumbai, collapsed on Sunday night amid heavy rains. According to The Times of India, the incident left six people dead and one injured. The collapse occurred at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar around 8:30pm. A multi-agency rescue operation, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), is underway to find a person feared trapped under the debris.
Rescue efforts
NDRF teams on site; rescue operation on
The structure reportedly fell on an adjoining hut, complicating rescue efforts. Local BJP corporator Navnath Ban confirmed that the collapse took place on the collector's land. Heavy rains had hindered the rescue operation, making it difficult for teams to access and clear debris. NDRF Assistant Commandant Sarang Kurve said the Andheri team arrived "within about 35 minutes" and the Kurla team "in roughly 20 to 25 minutes" after receiving the call at 9:30pm.
Victims identified
2 dilapidated structures vacated earlier in day: Report
The collapse has left six people dead. The injured person is being treated at Rajawadi Hospital. MIM corporator Vijay Ubale said two dilapidated structures were vacated by residents earlier in the day, but some returned before the collapse. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade blamed people living in unauthorized constructions for ignoring notices from authorities about structural safety concerns.
Weather impact
Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai
The heavy rains have also disrupted normal life in Mumbai, affecting flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving over 300mm of rain. The downpour led to treefall incidents across the city and inundated several roads.