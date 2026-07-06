Mumbai: 6 dead, 1 injured in Mankhurd chawl collapse

Rescue efforts

NDRF teams on site; rescue operation on

The structure reportedly fell on an adjoining hut, complicating rescue efforts. Local BJP corporator Navnath Ban confirmed that the collapse took place on the collector's land. Heavy rains had hindered the rescue operation, making it difficult for teams to access and clear debris. NDRF Assistant Commandant Sarang Kurve said the Andheri team arrived "within about 35 minutes" and the Kurla team "in roughly 20 to 25 minutes" after receiving the call at 9:30pm.