Tragic death of Tripura student in Delhi India Jul 14, 2025

Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old Delhi University math student from Tripura, was found dead in the Yamuna River after going missing last week.

She was last seen near Signature Bridge on July 7; a suicide note was later discovered in her room.

Her family, still in shock, mentioned she'd seemed emotionally troubled before she disappeared.