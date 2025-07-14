Tragic death of Tripura student in Delhi
Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old Delhi University math student from Tripura, was found dead in the Yamuna River after going missing last week.
She was last seen near Signature Bridge on July 7; a suicide note was later discovered in her room.
Her family, still in shock, mentioned she'd seemed emotionally troubled before she disappeared.
Search for Sneha
After her family filed an FIR on July 9, Delhi Police and NDRF launched a search along the riverbanks.
The area's non-working CCTV cameras—especially near Signature Bridge, known as a suicide hotspot—have raised concerns about missed chances for intervention.
Tripura's Chief Minister has asked officials to support Sneha's family while police continue looking into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.