Realty executive's murder: What we know
What's the story
The body of 31-year-old Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, an Adani Realty executive, was allegedly kept in a car for two days before being disposed of. The accused couple, Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva, have been arrested in connection with the case. Both have criminal backgrounds, The Times of India reported. Police are investigating contradictory statements made by the couple regarding how long Yuvraj's body was kept inside their vehicle and what transpired before it was dumped into a drain.
Investigation details
Contradictory statements by the accused
Initially, Vats and Sachdeva told investigators that they kept Yuvraj's body in the car for around seven hours. However, their statements later changed, leading to a verification of the timeline by investigators.
The couple has been taken to several locations as part of the probe. Police are trying to establish where Yuvraj met them, how he was killed, and what route they took before disposing of his body.
Death details
What we know about the murder
Reportedly, Vats and Sachdeva had asked Yuvraj to meet them near a mall in Sector 70, Gurgaon, on September 6.
Yuvraj reportedly reached the spot in his own car and joined the couple in their vehicle.
An argument allegedly broke out between them, following which Yuvraj was killed.
The couple is believed to have parked the vehicle with Yuvraj's body and traveled around Gurgaon looking for a place to dispose of it before dumping it near their home.
Dispute probe
Investigators probing monetary dispute claims
Investigators are also looking into a possible monetary dispute between Yuvraj and the accused.
Initially, Vats and Sachdeva mentioned a disagreement over ₹5 lakh but later changed it to ₹25 lakh.
Police are verifying these claims and whether they were connected to professional dealings in real estate.
Yuvraj, Vats, and Sachdeva worked together between 2019 and 2022 before Yuvraj moved jobs.
Background check
Criminal backgrounds of the accused
Vats, notably, has two cheating cases registered against her, one at Parliament Street police station for allegedly cheating by posing as a government official and another in Greater Noida.
Sachdeva's wife has also filed a domestic violence case against him.
Investigators are probing these cases as part of their background check on the accused.
Autopsy findings
Key findings from autopsy report
The autopsy report revealed that Yuvraj died of drowning, with no bullet injuries on his body.
Police said the body seemed to have been in water for several days.
Investigators are awaiting further material, including Yuvraj's belongings and the postmortem report from Gurgaon Police, to establish the sequence of events.