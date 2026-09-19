Realty executive's murder: What we know

Reportedly, Vats and Sachdeva had asked Yuvraj to meet them near a mall in Sector 70, Gurgaon, on September 6.

Yuvraj reportedly reached the spot in his own car and joined the couple in their vehicle.

An argument allegedly broke out between them, following which Yuvraj was killed.

The couple is believed to have parked the vehicle with Yuvraj's body and traveled around Gurgaon looking for a place to dispose of it before dumping it near their home.