Assam: Woman found dead at homestay, family alleges gang-rape, murder
What's the story
A 22-year-old woman's family has alleged that she was gang-raped and murdered at a homestay in Garal, on the outskirts of Guwahati, NDTV reported. The victim's father claimed that his daughter had left home on Friday evening to dine with friends. She later informed her mother around 10:00pm that she would be staying at a university hostel with a friend due to the late hour.
Disturbing revelation
Victim tied up, marks on body indicate torture before murder
The father said his daughter called her mother around 2:00am, saying she was badly beaten.
"Before killing my daughter, they gang-raped her," he alleged.
He also claimed that she was tied up with ropes and there were marks on her body indicating torture before murder.
The victim's last call to her mother raised alarm bells as she reportedly said, "They will kill me."
Legal proceedings
Boyfriend arrested, police suspect murder
The victim's boyfriend, 26-year-old Asif Ali, has been arrested in connection with the case. He reportedly told police that she died by suicide.
However, Guwahati West Deputy Commissioner of Police Bolin Deori said they don't believe his version and suspect murder.
"We haven't found blood on the body or the floor," Deori added.
Last message
Victim was brought in unconscious
The police are now questioning the homestay owner and staff as part of their investigation into this tragic incident.
Information regarding her last call was shared with local authorities, who were alerted by a health facility after the victim was brought in unconscious.
She was later declared dead at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Witness statement
Male voice screaming during night
The cook and caretaker of the homestay also revealed hearing a male voice screaming during the night.
He said he heard someone asking another to get up but found no one outside when he went out with colleagues.
Later, police were already at the scene, and the cook and caretaker saw them outside Room Number 10 of their establishment.