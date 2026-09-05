Woman killed by husband over attending dance class in Nagpur
What's the story
A 38-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Nagpur, Maharashtra, after a disagreement over attending a dance class, NDTV reported. The victim, Yamini Krishna Lal Yadav, had two young children with her husband Krishna Lal Yadav (41). The incident took place when Krishna returned home from work and asked Yamini to cook for the family.
Domestic dispute
Krishna asked Yamini to cook after returning home
Yamini had planned to attend a dance class in their housing society and refused to cook.
The disagreement turned violent, with Krishna allegedly assaulting Yamini on her neck and abdomen in front of their children.
After the attack, Yamini reportedly complained of severe pain and asked Krishna for painkillers. However, he returned home empty-handed after finding a medical store closed.
Medical examination
Yamini admitted to hospital where she died
Yamini's health continued to deteriorate, and she was later admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Initially, the police had registered an accidental death case and sent her body for a post-mortem examination.
The autopsy report revealed serious injuries, including a fractured neck bone and severe damage to the intestines.
Family response
Brother shocked over post-mortem report findings
The victim's brother expressed shock over the findings of the post-mortem report. He said they initially thought Yamini had died under tragic circumstances but later learned about strangulation and internal injuries.
"The post-mortem report revealed that she had been strangled and had suffered injuries to her abdomen," he was quoted as saying.
Based on these findings, Krishna was arrested on murder charges under Section 302.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigating matter; couple had history of domestic disputes
The police have registered a murder case against Krishna and are currently investigating the matter further.
The couple had a history of domestic disputes, which were often dismissed as ordinary marital disagreements by family members.
According to the NDTV report, which cited the police, Krishna was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the altercation.