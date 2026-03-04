Bengaluru ex-techie hangs herself after dispute with mother-in-law over cooking 

A 35-year-old former engineer, identified as Sushma, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday after a dispute with her mother-in-law, Kalpana, over cooking. Sushma had worked at the IT company Dell before her marriage to Puneeth Kumar five years ago. The couple had a four-year-old son together.

Domestic tensions Woman's family files complaint against husband's side According to the police, there were frequent arguments over minor domestic issues in Sushma's household. Her family alleged that Kalpana didn't allow Sushma to cook and harassed her on various matters. After the incident, Sushma's family filed a complaint against Puneeth's side for dowry harassment. In light of these allegations, Puneeth has been arrested while Kalpana remains at large as investigations continue.

Related case Couple died after fight over domestic issues In a separate incident, Deepantha Sabara (31) and his wife Manjula Sabara (27) died after a fight over domestic issues, with Deepantha allegedly killing Manjula and then dying by suicide. The couple lived in Anekal taluk and worked at a private company in Bommasandra in Karnataka. Their bodies were found decomposed on February 26 by their landlord's mother.

