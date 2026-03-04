Bengaluru ex-techie hangs herself after dispute with mother-in-law over cooking
What's the story
A 35-year-old former engineer, identified as Sushma, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday after a dispute with her mother-in-law, Kalpana, over cooking. Sushma had worked at the IT company Dell before her marriage to Puneeth Kumar five years ago. The couple had a four-year-old son together.
Domestic tensions
Woman's family files complaint against husband's side
According to the police, there were frequent arguments over minor domestic issues in Sushma's household. Her family alleged that Kalpana didn't allow Sushma to cook and harassed her on various matters. After the incident, Sushma's family filed a complaint against Puneeth's side for dowry harassment. In light of these allegations, Puneeth has been arrested while Kalpana remains at large as investigations continue.
Related case
Couple died after fight over domestic issues
In a separate incident, Deepantha Sabara (31) and his wife Manjula Sabara (27) died after a fight over domestic issues, with Deepantha allegedly killing Manjula and then dying by suicide. The couple lived in Anekal taluk and worked at a private company in Bommasandra in Karnataka. Their bodies were found decomposed on February 26 by their landlord's mother.
Evidence discovered
Deepantha recorded video before taking his life
A senior police officer said Deepantha allegedly thrashed and punched Manjula during an argument, leading to her death. He then died by suicide by hanging himself at home. A mobile phone was found at the scene, showing a selfie video of Deepantha crying in front of his wife's body before taking his own life. A suicide note written in Odia was also recovered from the spot.