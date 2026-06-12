Delhi: 3 people, including 2 women, die in fire
What's the story
A devastating fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Tughlakabad Extension, southeast Delhi, early Friday morning. The incident left three people dead and two others critically injured. The deceased were three people, including a 22-year-old man and two women. The fire was first reported around 2:30am from Gali No. 1 near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg under Okhla Fire Station-I jurisdiction.
Rescue efforts
Fire started in parking area
The fire started in the parking area on the ground floor and quickly spread to seven parked two-wheelers, including an electric scooter. Thick smoke soon engulfed the building's stairwell and upper floors, trapping several residents inside. Firefighters received multiple distress calls between 2:35am and 2:37am. They deployed three water tenders, two bowsers, a breathing support unit, and a Quick Response Vehicle (QRF).
Narrow escape
Fire doused by 4am
The building is located in a narrow lane, making firefighting and rescue operations challenging. Despite these challenges, firefighters managed to rescue eight residents who were trapped inside the building. They were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. The fire was brought under control around 3:45am and completely doused by 4:00am.
Other fires
Recent fire incidents in Delhi-NCR
This incident comes on the heels of a recent fire at a bread and breakfast facility in South Delhi that killed 23 people. On Thursday, another fire broke out in Sector-49, Noida, where an elderly couple was rescued from their smoke-filled flat. Earlier that day, a fire had erupted at the Kedar Building PG facility in Delhi, but all students were safely evacuated.