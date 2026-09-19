IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide after using ChatGPT during exam
What's the story
A second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died by suicide on Friday evening. The deceased, identified as Sahil Wakode, was a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. He had reportedly used his mobile phone to upload an examination question paper on ChatGPT for answers during the exam.
Investigation underway
No disciplinary action was taken against Wakode
Despite the incident, officials said no disciplinary action was taken against Wakode.
The matter was discussed with him by his instructor and Head of Department, who assured him that this would not affect his academic career.
After this discussion, Wakode returned to his hostel room where he was later found dead.
Campus unrest
IIT Bombay extends support
IIT Bombay expressed its sorrow over Wakode's death and extended support to those affected.
The institute said, "The Institute is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident."
Meanwhile, students have protested on campus alleging lack of transparency from the administration regarding the incident.
Protest demands
Protesting students allege threat of 1-year suspension
The protesting students alleged that Wakode had been threatened with a one-year suspension.
They claimed this could have forced him to vacate his hostel and extend his engineering course duration.
According to NDTV, the students demanded accountability from the administration, with one of them saying, "The reason for our protest is that a suicide took place in our college today."
Investigation progress
Police deployed on campus amid protests
"This is not the first incident-four have happened this year alone, and two within the last two months. We have no idea why this is happening, what the reasons are behind all this," the student reportedly said.
As protests continued, police deployed heavy security on campus.
Senior police officer Dattatray Nalawade confirmed an investigation is underway, the NDTV report added.
He was quoted as saying that discussions were being held between students and administration to resolve the situation amicably.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).