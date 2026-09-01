UP girl dies days after teacher allegedly twists arm
What's the story
A 13-year-old student of Class VIII in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district died on August 30, allegedly after a teacher twisted her arm. The girl's family alleged that assistant teacher Rajendra Kumar Gangwar twisted her arm when she complained about cheating during an exam, India Today reported. After the incident, the girl was first taken to a local doctor in Shahabad, where she was diagnosed with internal tissue damage and blood clotting.
Medical delay
Girl was 1st taken to local doctor
However, her family could not afford expensive treatment and approached the police before admitting her to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Farrukhabad on August 26.
When her condition worsened, relatives advised shifting her to a private hospital.
The girl's father, Umesh Dixit, accused the school of not following up on her condition despite assurances from the teacher.
Negligence claim
School didn't follow up on her condition
Dixit said he took a loan for the girl's treatment, but she died on August 30.
After her death, an autopsy was conducted in Farrukhabad to determine the cause of death and if injuries contributed to her deterioration.
The incident had occurred on August 20 while the girl died on August 30. Two teachers, including the accused, have reportedly been suspended.
Legal action
Basic Education Department orders inquiry into incident
Dixit has filed a police complaint demanding strict action against Gangwar and a fair investigation. He also demanded examination of his daughter's treatment records and statements from witnesses at school.
The Basic Education Department has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Block Education Officer Dr Sunil Singh visited the school to investigate allegations against Gangwar.