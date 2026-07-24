Himachal Pradesh: 13 killed as boulder falls on moving vehicle
What's the story
A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has claimed the lives of 13 people. According to India Today, the incident took place on Friday when a massive boulder fell on a moving Tata Sumo vehicle. The accident occurred at Kadu Nallah on the Killar-Udaipur road, which is known for its susceptibility to landslides during monsoon season.
Weather impact
Landslide triggered by heavy rainfall
The landslide that caused the accident was triggered by heavy rainfall in the region over the past few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several districts from July 23-26.
Monsoon activity is expected to intensify from July 27, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted across Himachal Pradesh until July 29.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations underway, further details awaited
Rescue operations were immediately launched after the accident. Authorities are currently working to clear debris and recover bodies from the mangled vehicle.
According to the India Today report, Bharmour-Pangi MLA Dr Janak Raj confirmed that all 13 occupants of the Tata Sumo died in the incident.
Further details about the victims and circumstances surrounding this tragic accident are awaited as investigations continue.