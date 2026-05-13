Training aircraft crashes near Baramati airport

Pilot's condition

Aircraft hit light pole before landing

During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Gill said only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft. "Fortunately, the pilot did not sustain any serious injuries. Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, and a necessary inquiry and further action are underway. Further details will be shared once received," he told ANI.