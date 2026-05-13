Training aircraft crashes near Baramati airport
What's the story
A training aircraft of Red Bird Aviation crash-landed near Gojubavi village, close to the Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 8:50am, according to Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill. Preliminary reports suggest that the aircraft suffered a technical snag while flying at low altitude.
Pilot's condition
Aircraft hit light pole before landing
During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Gill said only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft. "Fortunately, the pilot did not sustain any serious injuries. Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, and a necessary inquiry and further action are underway. Further details will be shared once received," he told ANI.