Trains in Delhi resume after cockroach Janata Party protest disruptions

Mail and Express trains headed for New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4am and 2pm on October 10 were called off, while some trains from Indore were canceled or rescheduled, and Mumbai Central departures were pushed back five hours.

If your plans got messed up, check Indian Railways' official channels for updates; passengers with confirmed reservations on the affected trains will receive a full refund.

Rail officials have apologized for the hassle, and things should be smooth from here on out.