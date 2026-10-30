Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter lost contact over Joshimath valley
India
A Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter went missing on Friday while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun, losing contact over the Joshimath valley.
On board were Captain Himanshu and five passengers: Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K, and HS Natraja.
Army and SDRF conduct search
Tough weather may have played a role in the disappearance. Rescue teams from the Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively searching the area.
Meanwhile, all Trans Bharat Aviation helicopters have been grounded as a precaution.