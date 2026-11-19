Transport unions strike in Delhi NCR pushes cab fares up
If you tried booking a cab in Delhi-NCR today, you probably noticed fares were through the roof: a usual ₹300 ride from South Delhi to Noida jumped to ₹800 thanks to a transport strike by transport unions.
Drivers and unions gathered at Ramlila Maidan to protest.
Drivers demand higher fares and safety
Unions want higher fares, a ban on private bike taxis, and easier fitness rules for autos.
Drivers say their earnings are shrinking because longer trips pay less, and traffic delays aren't covered fairly.
After some recent attacks on drivers, safety is also a big concern: they're asking for better protection.
Strike disrupts Punjab and Haryana services
The strike didn't just hit Delhi: cab and auto services in Punjab and Haryana were also disrupted as unions checked vehicles using app-based bookings, making travel tough across the region.