'Trashy criminal ruminations': India slams PM Modi's Epstein files mention

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's name appeared in the recently released United States Department of Justice files. The files are connected to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal."

Diplomatic milestone PM Modi's historic visit to Israel PM Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017 was the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the two nations established full diplomatic relations in 1992. The clarification from India came soon after the US Department of Justice made public new records from its investigation into Epstein. These disclosures are part of an effort to reveal what authorities knew about Epstein's sexual abuse and his connections with powerful people.

Document release Release of documents mandated by law Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that over three million pages of documents were being released in this latest round of disclosures. The files also include more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. These records were previously withheld from an initial release in December last year. The disclosures are mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was enacted following political and public pressure to reveal information related to Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

