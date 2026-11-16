Travancore Devaswom Board accuses ex-contractors of cutting Sabarimala water supply

Right before the busy pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) says some ex-contractors tried to mess with their new free public toilets by cutting off the water supply.

TDB President K Jayakumar called it an attempt to spoil their efforts, but said they're not taking it lightly.

They've added guards, CCTV cameras will be installed, and reported it to the police.