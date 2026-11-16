Travancore Devaswom Board accuses ex-contractors of cutting Sabarimala water supply
Right before the busy pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) says some ex-contractors tried to mess with their new free public toilets by cutting off the water supply.
TDB President K Jayakumar called it an attempt to spoil their efforts, but said they're not taking it lightly.
They've added guards, CCTV cameras will be installed, and reported it to the police.
Kerala to provide ₹3.36cr Sabarimala upgrades
To make things smoother for everyone visiting, Kerala's government will provide a special grant of ₹3.36 crore for better sanitation and infrastructure.
There is waste disposal being given a major priority, AI-powered crowd control cameras, more places to stay, and even tastier aravana payasam thanks to better jaggery sourcing.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan also highlighted that several districts are getting major upgrades so pilgrims can have a safer and more comfortable experience this season.