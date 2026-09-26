Travancore Devaswom Board cancels Sabarimala e-auction after bidder leak
India
The big e-auction for 110 shops at Sabarimala temple, set for September 29, has been called off by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).
Turns out, someone leaked confidential details about who was bidding, so TDB decided to cancel the whole process.
TDB re-tenders Sabarimala shops, vigilance probe
TDB will now invite new bids for the shops and has asked its vigilance team to investigate how the leak happened.
They've assured that anyone found responsible will face strict action.
The cancelation also means more delays in preparing for the Mandala pilgrimage season, something that could push up costs and make things trickier for everyone involved.