Travancore Devaswom Board deploys 30 staff at Sabarimala's Pampa river
Sabarimala's pilgrimage season just started, and once again the Pampa River area is piling up with clothes left behind by devotees after their ritual baths.
Even with clear warnings, people keep discarding garments here.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has put 30 staff on constant cleanup duty and set up a special counter near the bathing spots to collect these clothes.
TDB collects over 60 tons seasonally
Stopping this tradition has been tough: TDB collects over 60 tons of discarded clothing every pilgrimage season, even though the Kerala High Court says it isn't a religious requirement.
Police, signboards, and temple guards haven't made much difference. TDB is planning a new waste facility at Nilackal and keeps urging pilgrims not to throw clothes in rivers or on temple roofs, but changing old habits is proving challenging.