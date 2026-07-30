Travancore Devaswom Board to use donated ghee for Sabarimala rituals
India
Big change at Sabarimala temple: the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) says it will now use ghee donated by devotees for rituals, like making Aravana and lighting lamps.
TDB commissioner K. Jayakumar explained this shift was planned a couple of weeks ago during the preparation of the annual indent, and it's not linked to the recent Milma ghee controversy.
K. Muraleedharan orders Milma ghee probe
This move comes just as questions popped up about how Milma ghee was being sourced and transported for the temple.
After some irregularities were flagged, Devaswom minister K. Muraleedharan ordered a probe.
The government is worried these issues could shake people's trust in how the temple is run, especially when it comes to ritual materials.