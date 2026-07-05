Air India issues travel advisory for Delhi, Mumbai
What's the story
Air India has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Mumbai and Delhi. The airline advised travelers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport due to possible disruptions caused by bad weather. The advisory comes as both cities are experiencing active monsoon conditions.
Weather warnings
Heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs. Isolated areas may experience extremely heavy showers. The IMD has said that the rain activity is likely to continue over the next 24 hours, increasing the risk of waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas.
Weather forecast
Rain, thunderstorms predicted in Delhi
In Delhi, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The weather activity is likely to be widespread across most parts of the city. During thunderstorms, winds are likely to blow at 30-40km/h with gusts reaching up to 50km/h in some areas.
Flight disruptions
Weather-related disruptions at airports
Weather-related disruptions such as delays, diversions, and gate changes are common during the monsoon months at both Mumbai and Delhi airports. Airlines usually issue advisories as a precautionary measure to ensure passengers can verify flight timings before leaving for the airport. Air India's advisory is in line with this practice, urging travelers to stay updated on their flight status due to possible weather impacts.