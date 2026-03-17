Travel vlogger Anan M goes viral for confronting litterbug

Video struck a chord online, even earning actor Bhumi Pedneker's support

Things got tense when the man confronted Anan back, prompting the vlogger to enter the metro station and move near the Metro Police for safety.

Anan later shared how seeing cleaner cities abroad makes him wish for better habits here, but he said he often faces aggressive pushback and feels discouraged.

The video struck a chord online, even earning Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar's "Well done" in support, and sparked fresh conversations about why civic sense matters.