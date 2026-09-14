Tripti Singh Rajput arrested in Bhopal over fake IAS identity
Tripti Singh Rajput was arrested in Bhopal after police found fake IAS IDs, official letterheads, and a car with government markings at her home.
She allegedly used these props and social media to convince people she was an IAS officer and scam them out of money.
This case is another example of how easy it has become for people to fake authority online and offline.
Police say Rajput charged candidates 3L
Rajput's act unraveled when a video of her posing as an IAS officer went viral, though it turned out the clip was shot at a museum, not the Vidhan Sabha as claimed.
Police say she even recruited others for the scheme and promised to help them become IAS officers after taking ₹3 lakh from each.
Investigators are now looking into her financial records and are examining a laptop from which files were allegedly deleted, hoping to uncover just how far this scam went.