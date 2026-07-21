Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar found dead in office bathroom Monday
India
Tripura's top cop, DGP Anurag Dhankar, was found dead in his office bathroom under mysterious circumstances on Monday, July 20.
After being declared dead at the hospital, his body was sent to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh for the final rites on Wednesday.
Tripura orders 1-day mourning, investigation likely
The Tripura government has announced a one-day state mourning to honor him. Tributes poured in from the governor, the chief minister, and senior officials.
Meanwhile, a special team is likely to be constituted to investigate what officials are calling an "unnatural death," with political leaders pushing for a judicial probe.