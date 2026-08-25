Truck carrying Haryana pilgrims crashes into Una gorge after prayers
India
A truck carrying pilgrims from Haryana crashed into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, leaving more than 40 people injured.
The group had offered prayers at Peer Nigah Temple and was on their way to Mata Naina Devi Temple when the accident happened.
Over 40 treated in Una
More than 40 injured passengers are being treated at Una's regional hospital, with three, including a seriously hurt child, referred to PGI, Chandigarh, for further care.
Leaders like Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur have sent their condolences and wished everyone a speedy recovery.