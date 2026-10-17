Truck hits 2 motorcycles in Dwarka Sector 18, Gaurav killed
India
A late-night accident in Dwarka Sector 18, southwest Delhi, saw a truck hit two motorcycles near the Crescent Apartment signal.
Gaurav sadly died on the spot from head injuries.
Three others, Hitesh, 18, Harshit, 20, and Dhruv, 23, were taken to a hospital with injuries.
Driver Hotam Singh arrested, FIR filed
The truck driver, Hotam Singh, from Agra, was arrested following the accident.
Police have seized all vehicles involved and filed an FIR for rash driving and negligence causing death.
Investigators are still working on the case while two of the injured are being treated.