Truck hits pickup carrying Sai devotees in Maharashtra kills 2

A heartbreaking accident in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district left two people dead and 17 injured after a truck slammed into a pickup carrying Sai devotees.

The crash happened Wednesday night on a national highway near Alani Chowk in Yedshi, splitting the vehicle in two.

The victims were Chhabu Dudhbhate, 40, and Babruwan Suryawanshi, 65, both from Bori village.