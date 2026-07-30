Truck hits pickup carrying Sai devotees in Maharashtra kills 2
India
A heartbreaking accident in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district left two people dead and 17 injured after a truck slammed into a pickup carrying Sai devotees.
The crash happened Wednesday night on a national highway near Alani Chowk in Yedshi, splitting the vehicle in two.
The victims were Chhabu Dudhbhate, 40, and Babruwan Suryawanshi, 65, both from Bori village.
Returning from Shirdi prayers
The group had just finished their walk to Shirdi's Sai temple for Guru Purnima prayers and was heading home when tragedy struck.
Doctors confirmed the two died during treatment, while the others are recovering at Dharashiv Government Hospital.