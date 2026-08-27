Truck rams bus on Purvanchal Expressway, 3 dead, 11 injured
India
A major accident on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway left three people dead and 11 injured after a truck rammed into a passenger bus early Thursday.
The bus was allegedly parked at an inappropriate place while traveling from Gurugram to Bihar, became the scene of chaos as passengers scrambled to get out.
Survivor says bus overloaded, parked incorrectly
One survivor, Ghanshyam Tiwari, said the bus was both overloaded and parked incorrectly, which might have made things worse.
Local residents and police personnel rushed in quickly to help the injured and authorities completed inquest proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
Authorities continue looking into the incident.