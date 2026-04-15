Truck runs over people sleeping at Kashmere Gate 2 dead

Driver caught, faces driving charges

Bystanders quickly called for help, and emergency teams rushed the injured to Lok Nayak Hospital and the Trauma Centre.

Sadly, Sumit, 41, and another person didn't make it.

The driver tried to flee but was caught later and now faces charges of negligent and rash driving.

The good news: one of the injured, Prem, 27, has already been discharged from the hospital.