Truck runs over people sleeping at Kashmere Gate 2 dead
India
A tragic accident struck Delhi's Kashmere Gate early Monday when a speeding truck ran over people sleeping on a footpath.
Two lost their lives and three others were hurt.
Police say the driver, Vijay Singh, may have dozed off at the wheel before losing control around 2:30am.
Driver caught, faces driving charges
Bystanders quickly called for help, and emergency teams rushed the injured to Lok Nayak Hospital and the Trauma Centre.
Sadly, Sumit, 41, and another person didn't make it.
The driver tried to flee but was caught later and now faces charges of negligent and rash driving.
The good news: one of the injured, Prem, 27, has already been discharged from the hospital.