Truck strikes Durga procession near Hattaragi toll plaza, 3 killed
India
On Sunday near Hattaragi toll plaza in Karnataka's Hukkeri taluk, a truck crashed into a Durga idol procession, leaving three devotees, Prakash, Mahesh, and Daneshwari, dead.
Over 10 others were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals; four are still in critical condition.
Yamakanamaradi police probe, NH-48 bus fatality
Police have started investigating how the accident happened. The case is with the Yamakanamaradi police station.
In the area, a state bus also collided with a tipper truck on NH-48, resulting in one more death and injuries to 12 passengers.