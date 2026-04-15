Truck topples onto autorickshaw, kills newlyweds and relatives in Shivpuri

Driver and Virendra's sister Bhuriya survive

The only survivors were the autorickshaw driver and Virendra's younger sister Bhuriya, 19, who had stepped out just moments before the crash.

The rickshaw had stopped near a gas station, possibly making things worse when the truck fell.

Emergency services responded quickly but couldn't save those inside.

Instead of celebrating Bhuriya's engagement that day, the family is now mourning an unimaginable loss.

Police are still looking into what caused the accident.