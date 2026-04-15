Truck topples onto autorickshaw, kills newlyweds and relatives in Shivpuri
A newly married couple and two of their relatives lost their lives in a heartbreaking accident in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, April 11, 2026.
Around noon, a truck lost control and toppled onto their stationary autorickshaw in Shivpuri district.
The victims, Virendra Shakya, 25, his wife Rajeshwari, his mother Anvesh, 50, and sister-in-law Rajo, 22, were returning home after the wedding.
Driver and Virendra's sister Bhuriya survive
The only survivors were the autorickshaw driver and Virendra's younger sister Bhuriya, 19, who had stepped out just moments before the crash.
The rickshaw had stopped near a gas station, possibly making things worse when the truck fell.
Emergency services responded quickly but couldn't save those inside.
Instead of celebrating Bhuriya's engagement that day, the family is now mourning an unimaginable loss.
Police are still looking into what caused the accident.